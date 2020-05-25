Maria Menounos Flaunts String Bikini Pics Before ‘The Boys’

Get ready to see more of Maria Menounos. While the gorgeous Greek-American TV entertainer continues to host AfterBuzz TV, she’s also appearing on Celebrity Family Feud with her good friend Steve Harvey — and in another episode of the Amazon Original series The Boys (she plays herself).

But before you see her again on Celebrity Family Feud and The Boys, you can ogle at Maria in a number of bikinis as seen in the stunning photos above and below taken this summer.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursday at 8 pm on ABC.