Maria Menounos Flaunts String Bikini Pics Before ‘The Boys’

by in Celebrity Family Feud, Culture | September 17, 2020

Maria Menounos on "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC/Byron Cohen)

Get ready to see more of Maria Menounos. While the gorgeous Greek-American TV entertainer continues to host AfterBuzz TV, she’s also appearing on Celebrity Family Feud with her good friend Steve Harvey and in another episode of the Amazon Original series The Boys (she plays herself).

But before you see her again on Celebrity Family Feud and The Boys, you can ogle at Maria in a number of bikinis as seen in the stunning photos above and below taken this summer.

View this post on Instagram

Hi there 😘

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on

View this post on Instagram

Just tryin to blend in here….🌴🌴

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on

View this post on Instagram

Drinks on us 🍺 😎

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on

Celebrity Family Feud airs Thursday at 8 pm on ABC.

