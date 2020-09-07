Lisa Rinna’s Daughters “Giving Good Face” For Kim Kardashian

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is very proud of her two daughters who are both professional models: Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

When the two young women posed for Kim Kardashian‘s underwear line Skims, they stood like mannequins in their nude-colored shapewear and dark pageboy wigs.

Rinna wrote that the girls were “giving good face” while Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner left a series of heart-eye emojis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.