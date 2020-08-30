Leah McSweeney’s Tiny Yellow Bikini Pic Catches Meghan McCain’s Eye

What does the daughter of the late Republican presidential candidate John McCain have in common with the new star of The Real Housewives of New York City? More than you might think.

When fashion-forward ‘Wife Leah McSweeney posted the yellow bikini pic below, taken in Scottsdale, Arizona, she wrote: “I may end up living in AZ one day…” The View co-host Meghan McCain replied: “My hometown!”

Leah celebrated her 38th birthday in Scottsdale with fellow RHONYC star Tinsley Mortimer. See their Arizona dance moves below.

