La La Anthony Flaunts Cheeky Thong, Vanessa Bryant Reacts, “NALGONA”

When not filming The Chi, actress La La Anthony is often posing in front of a camera. On the one year anniversary of the launch of Kim Kardashian‘s bodyshape/underwear line Skims, La La got on her belly and flaunted a cheeky thong bodysuit. She captioned the photo: “told u I had more pics coming.”

Kim Kardashian replied with a series of fire emojis and other celebrity friends including B. Simone wrote: “Sheesh.”

La La’s BFF Vanessa Bryant (Kobe Bryant‘s widow) wrote in all caps: “NALGONA” which, in slang, is a compliment to her derriere.