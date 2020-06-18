Kyle Richards’ White Hot Bikini Selfie Gets Daughter Approval, “Delete Your Insecurities!”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to an end but that doesn’t mean Kyle Richards Umansky will stop entertaining her millions of fans on Instagram. When she posted the gorgeous white bikini pic below, she wrote: “felt cute, might delete later.”

Most of Kyle’s fans implored her not to delete the selfie. One wrote: “Why delete feeling great? 20, 30, 40 years from now you will be like 👏 ! Delete your insecurities!“

Her famous friends are chiming in too including former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann who wrote: “Good Lawd” and former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin who wrote: “That body!” Even Kyle’s daughter Farrah approves: “Cuuuttteee!!”

Part 1 of the Season 10 RHOBH reunion with Andy Cohen airs Wednesday, September 2 at 9 pm on Bravo.