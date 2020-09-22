Kim Kardashian Takes Hot Night Swim In Wild Bikini, Celebs React

Kim Kardashian‘s “Night Swim” in a memorable bikini and with a braid draped around her like Nastassja Kinski‘s snake made plenty of celebrities applaud. Kim has spent a lot of her Instagram posting pushing her SKIMS underwear line, and fans of her famous figure have been eager to see a little variety. Well, this three pic drip dip delivers.

Celebs like Natalie Halcro and Draya Michele had just one predictable word to utter: “Wow” wrote both. Loyal sister Khloe Kardashian drew out her response, even if it too was one word. “Dammmmmnnnnnn,” wrote Khloe. Lala Anthony just said “it’s the braid for me.” The Kinski shaping was inspired.