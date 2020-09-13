Kim Kardashian Shows Off Beautiful Multiracial Pregnancy Photo, “Changing Body”

Kim Kardashian is a marketing wizard — and if you doubt that fact you just haven’t been paying attention. Whether you’re a Kardashian lover or a hater, the California clan has made themselves very difficult to ignore — indeed, whether you visit the fashion, entertainment, or business section of your favorite news outlet, you’ll likely find a Kardashian/Jenner story in there.

Kim also practices a good combination of savvy and sincere when it comes to racial justice and the desirability of a level playing field. Nowhere is this more evident than in the marketing of her Kim Kardashian SKIMS solutionwear line. Kim’s imagery walks the walk, in other words. And where some brands are justly accused of mere symbolic gesturing about inclusion, the SKIMS imagery often looks like the rainbow coalition of yore.

Below is a terrific photo of six pregnant women showing off their SKIMS. The shot gives new meaning to an old promise retailers used to make — that an item comes in “every size and every color.” The apparel promises “support for your changing body” during pregnancy.

Of course, Kim does a pretty good job of marketing the line all by herself — just see below for evidence. Still, it’s nice to see when she gets the full spectrum into the mix.