Kevin Hart Tells Tyler Perry ‘Assisted Living’ Star “Keep Yo Foot on the Gas”

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has close to 99 million followers on Instagram, so when the famous comedian/actor gives a shout-out to an up-and-coming talent on social media, people take notice.

Hart is promoting Tyler Perry‘s new TV series on BET, ‘Assisted Living,’ which stars his friend Na’im Lynn, who played George Monroe in Kevin Hart’s Guide To Black History.

Hart wrote of Lynn: “My brother is starring in a TV show on @bet called “Assisted Living” & it premieres tonight at 9pm ….Make sure y’all tune in. Shine bright like a diamond @naimthestar …..you deserve this plus so much more!!!! Keep yo foot on the gas champ.”

Check out the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living on BET, above.