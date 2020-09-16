Kendra Wilkinson Pivots From Reality Star To Real Estate, “Barely Recognizable”

Kendra Wilkinson launched her reality TV career on the series The Girls Next Door (2005-2009) when she lived with two fellow Playboy bunnies/girlfriends of the now late Hugh Hefner at the legendary Playboy Mansion.

She got her own show Kendra (2009-2011), competed on Dancing with the Stars (2011), and starred in another reality show Kendra on Top with her husband former NFL football player Hank Baskett (2012-2016), father of her two children. The troubled couple also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015 before divorcing in 2018.

Since then, Kendra has transitioned from reality TV star to real estate broker. She announced in June (see above) that she passed her California real estate exam on the first try.

Kendra looks good in her professional clothes as seen on the cover of LA Travel (above). As Kendra says: “I barely recognize myself” and admits “I actually look good n glammed up for once.” You still got it, Kendra!