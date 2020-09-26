Kelly Dodd’s Fiancé Rick Leventhal Says “Things Don’t Look Good” For Napa Wedding

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has been a dramatic one, on-and-off camera. While wild fires rage through the state of California, Kelly Dodd initially reports in the selfie video below that she and her fiancé, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal “will probably have to cancel our wedding” in Napa which is scheduled for October 10.

Rick says, “We don’t know yet, we’re going to give it 48 hours and see how things progress… but right now, things don’t look good.” Rick adds: “If that’s the case, we’re not cancelling our wedding.”

The good news is their friends Asia and Ted have offered their home (in Orange County) for the wedding. So after sounding the alarm in the beginning of the video, it looks like Kelly and Rick will proceed with the October 10 wedding after all. As Kelly writes: “We will overcome any adversity that comes our way!”

Two days before Kelly sounded the alarm about the possibility of cancelling their wedding, Kelly and Rick went wine tasting at The Hideaway in Los Olivios, California with family and friends. See video above.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ON BRAVO.