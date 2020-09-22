Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Kellan Lutz’s Wife Flaunts Sweet Bikini Pic Before NYC Move, “Extra Grateful”

by in Culture | September 22, 2020

Kellan Lutz FBI

Kellan Lutz on FBI: Most Wanted, photo: Mark SchŠfer/CBS

Brittany (nee Gonzales) Lutz is the gorgeous TV host and professional model married to Twilight franchise star Kellan Lutz. Kellan is currently starring in the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted which is filmed in New York. Brittany describes herself as a “California girl” so leaving the West Coast for New York in September will definitely be different.

When she posted the sweet yellow bikini pic above, she wrote that she realized “this might be the last time I’m in a bathing suit for the rest of the year” and that her and Kellan’s long stay in New York means “we won’t be able to travel anywhere (including back home!).”

The 32-year-old blond, who is pregnant again (the couple sadly lost their first child in February, see post below), is grateful for her last days of Cali sunshine and “extra extra grateful for the life growing inside me.” Congratulations, Brittany and Kellan!

Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much. 💔⁣ ⁣ I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. ⁣ ⁣ Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS.

