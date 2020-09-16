Keith Urban and P!nk Make Magic at ACM Awards, “One Too Many”

15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban hosts the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry, live from three Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe.

Keith Urban and megastar singer P!nk will perform their new hit duet “One Too Many” for the first time on TV during the awards show. As heard in the video above, the lyrics include the lines: “I spent all my money drinking on my own, yeah/ In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone.”

[“One Too Many” appears on Urban’s forthcoming 11th studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1.]

Billboard describes the duet as a “boozy, regret-filled country pop ballad…that finds the singers taking turns sitting on a barstool and wondering how their love fell apart.” With conviction, P!nk sings the line: “So now I’m the one that’s crying.”

The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will air live on Wednesday, September 16 at 8 pm on CBS.