Katie Holmes’ New Celeb Chef Boyfriend In Val Kilmer Mob Movie

by in Culture | September 23, 2020

Katie Holmes, photo: MC1 Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes has been photographed kissing and holding hands with New York City chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., son of restauranteur Emilio Vitolo of Emilio’s Ballato in Soho. It’s a hot spot for A-list celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, the Jonas Brothers, and President Barack Obama, among many others.

33-year-old Emilio is also an aspiring actor. In 2013, he played a recurring bartender in the TV series Royal Pains and will next play “Cousin Emilio” in the forthcoming crime thriller The Birthday Cake. It’s about a young man (Shiloh Fernandez) who reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a mob boss (Val Kilmer), for a celebration.

Kilmer played Navy top aviator Iceman in the cult classic 1986 film Top Gun with Holmes’ ex-husband Tom Cruise. And yes, both Kilmer and Cruise have reprised their roles for the sequel Top Gun: Maverick! (It was supposed to be released this month but has been pushed to a July 2021 release.)

