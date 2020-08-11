Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter-in-Law “Gets Loud” on Honeymoon

On Season 6 of Celebrity Family Feud, host Steve Harvey welcomes two legendary daytime talk show hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Ricki Lake. Kathie Lee brings her gorgeous daughter Cassidy, handsome son Cody, and their spouses.

Cody recently got married to actress Erika Brown. The USC grad has appeared in a number of TV shows including Dexter, Hawaii Five-0, and Henry Danger (Jolie), among others.

Her favorite actress is Mary Tyler Moore. So much so that she’s memorized the dance MTM performed on The Dick Van Dyke Show (see above and below) — and performs it to the JLo song “Let’s Get Loud.” Adorable! Did we mention she filmed the video above on her honeymoon and in flip flops?!

