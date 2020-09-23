Karen Gillan Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth For $1 Million Prize

Scottish-born actress Karen Gillan got her big break in Hollywood when she landed the role of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War. She also won over a lot of fans in the Jumanji movies with Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

When not on a movie set, Gillan likes entertaining her millions of fans with song and dance. She recently released the video below of her new single “Hemsy’s Going Down,” a trash-talking song about her Avengers: Endgame co-star actor Chris Hemsworth. They’re also working on Thor: Love and Thunder together! (Out in theaters February 2022).

Gillan explains that she’s playing in a fantasy football charity league and claims that Hemsworth is “going down” in a dramatic singing voice that would make her Jumanji co-star Jack Black proud. P.S. The online gambling brand FanDuel is offering a $1 million prize pool.

Gillan, 32, will appear next on the big screen in Gunpowder Milkshake about three generations of female assassins who, over the course of a single night, fight to stop a cycle of violence. Lena Headey, 46, and Angela Bassett, 62, co-star.