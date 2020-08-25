Kandi Burruss Flaunts A LOT of Leg In Cut-Off Shorts, Strappy Stilettos

Even when not filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta or The Chi, Grammy Award winning songwriter Kandi Burruss Tucker continues to grind. The hard-working entertainer and entrepreneur is promoting her “luxury for less” boutique in the ATL, Tags.

Kandi captioned the leggy photo above: “I’ve got joy inside of me that no one can take!” with leggy photos like the ones below. That cute Gucci logo blouse is available at her boutique Tags. But before you run out the door, keep in mind the shop is open only on the weekends.