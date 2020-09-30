Jordin Sparks Flaunts Curves and Cup Marks In Strapless Bikini

On the second episode of the new TV game show I Can See Your Voice, CLAWS star Niecy Nash and American Idol-winning singer Jordin Sparks join the panel of celebrities (former SNLer Jay Pharoah, Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines, former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Houghton) who try to figure out which contestants can really sing before hearing them sing.

When not on stage, Jordin Sparks spends time with her gorgeous husband Dana Isaiah and their adorable 2-year-old son DJ, and sometimes in a strapless bikini!

When they shared the cute family photo above by the pool, fans noticed big round red marks on the arms of Jordin and Dana which are from cupping therapy (placing suction cups on the skin to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, and as a type of deep-tissue massage).

I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on FOX.