Jessie James Decker Rocks Cut-Out Bikini, Reveals Diet, Wine and Workouts

Jessie James Decker is the country pop singer who launched her reality TV career in 2013 with her husband NFL wide receiver Eric Decker (Eric & Jessie: Game On). Since then, the 32-year-old gorgeous mother of three launched her Kittenish clothing line, released a cookbook, and announced that she’s working on new music. And on top of all of that, she manages to keep in amazing shape!’

With the green cut-out bikini pic above, Jessie reveals her workout regime (“lunges are key”), you’ll have to get her cookbook Just Feed Me to get her daily diet recipes, and yes, she drinks wine. As she says, “I have to — 3 children.”

Jessie, who quotes the curvy Sophia Loren in the barely there bikini pic above, says there are tons of pasta recipes in her new cookbook. P.S. Sophia Loren wrote her own cookbooks, too!