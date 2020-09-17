Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Jessie James Decker Rocks Cut-Out Bikini, Reveals Diet, Wine and Workouts

by in Culture | September 17, 2020

Jessie James at the Tour for the Troops concert in Turkey, photo: U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ashley Wood / Public domain

Jessie James Decker is the country pop singer who launched her reality TV career in 2013 with her husband NFL wide receiver Eric Decker (Eric & Jessie: Game On). Since then, the 32-year-old gorgeous mother of three launched her Kittenish clothing line, released a cookbook, and announced that she’s working on new music. And on top of all of that, she manages to keep in amazing shape!’

✨Gonna be honest… I hate working out. I dread it. I’m one of those girls that watches the clock and counts down to the last second when I can be done. I wish I enjoyed it. I wish I was a big workout junkie but the truth is I just don’t! With that being said…/ I do know that in order to achieve The strong body that I want to have and maintain I MUST put the hard work into it. Everyone asks me all the time what kind of work out I do and what I eat. As far as work outs I’ll be real, I hate running so I don’t do much of that. I do enjoy lifting weights and quick circuit training. I love the stairmaster, I love nice long walks (lunges are key, I do 100 at a time). I work out a few times a week and usually no more than 40 minutes time. But the biggest factor is watching what I EAT and making sure whatever I’m putting in my body is going to make me feel strong and energized. I’m really excited to share that in my cookbook @justfeedme I have an ENTIRE chapter on what I eat in a day and recipes to share with you on what it is I eat on a daily basis to maintain. It’s high protein low carbs and these recipes are absolutely delicious that you won’t even feel like you’re watching your fitness!!! I’m really proud of this chapter in particular because it’s something you all been asking me to share for a long time and I finally got to put it all in one spot! Link in bio to pre order a SIGNED COPY 💚 also all swim on @kittenish is half off today for those who ask about my bikini! #justfeedme #kittenish #fitfood #strongwomen ✨✨✨

With the green cut-out bikini pic above, Jessie reveals her workout regime (“lunges are key”), you’ll have to get her cookbook Just Feed Me to get her daily diet recipes, and yes, she drinks wine. As she says, “I have to — 3 children.”

Jessie, who quotes the curvy Sophia Loren in the barely there bikini pic above, says there are tons of pasta recipes in her new cookbook. P.S. Sophia Loren wrote her own cookbooks, too!

