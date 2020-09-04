Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Jessica Biel Shares “Binge-Mode” Pics, “In Case You Missed It”

by in Culture | September 4, 2020

Jessica Biel, photo: Mate 3rd Class (PM3) Tyler J. Clements [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

In Season 1 of the popular anthology crime drama mystery TV series The Sinner, Jessica Biel plays a deeply disturbed woman named Cora Tannetti who confesses to fatally stabbing a man at random. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) digs into the case.

For her performance on The Sinner (2017), Biel (who also executive produces) was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film and for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Biel is reminding her millions of fans on social media that she and other stars of The Sinner are “on binge-mode” on Netflix, “In case you missed it.”

Simple Share Buttons