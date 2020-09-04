Jessica Biel Shares “Binge-Mode” Pics, “In Case You Missed It”

In Season 1 of the popular anthology crime drama mystery TV series The Sinner, Jessica Biel plays a deeply disturbed woman named Cora Tannetti who confesses to fatally stabbing a man at random. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) digs into the case.

For her performance on The Sinner (2017), Biel (who also executive produces) was nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film and for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Biel is reminding her millions of fans on social media that she and other stars of The Sinner are “on binge-mode” on Netflix, “In case you missed it.”