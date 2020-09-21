Jessica Alba’s Real-Life Brother on ‘LA’s Finest’ Says Relationship “Complicated”

The new cop comedy L.A.’s Finest is touted as a spinoff of the Bad Boys films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Gabrielle Union plays Syd Burnett, the sister of Martin’s character Marcus Burnett. On her new job with the LAPD she gets partnered with Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba).

Nancy’s young brother Nico Perez is portrayed by Alba’s real life brother Joshua Alba.

Josh says his character feels that his sister has left him behind and explains: “He has a past that has held him hostage, mentally and physically. One that is eventually used as leverage to go after Nancy and her new family.”

He adds: “Their relationship is complicated. They are not particular close, but it is a work in progress.”

Joshua Alba launched his career on a 2001 episode of the James Cameron series Dark Angel starring sister Jessica.

L.A.’s Finest airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before Filthy Rich starring Sex in the City star Kim Cattrall.