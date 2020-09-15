Jennifer Nettles Wears Sheer Tank Top In NYC With Jon Bon Jovi, “Do What You Can”

When not filming the new extreme talent show Go-Big with fellow celebrity judges rapper Snoop Dogg, actress Rosario Dawson and pro wrestler Cody, country singer Jennifer Nettles is working on her music.

In the video below, Jennifer strolls down a quiet New York City street in a sheer black tank top and matching mask and stops more than six feet apart from Jon Bon Jovi, who is also wearing a black mask.

Together they sang the 2005 hit duet Who Says You Can’t Go Home. The music video for the duet features Habitat for Humanity volunteers building homes for low-income families.

Jennifer reports that the duo have been working on “something really, super, mega-awesome and we can’t wait to officially tell you what it is later!”

The theme of the partnership is “Do What You Can.”