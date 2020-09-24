Jayda Glistens In Diamonds, “Simple Meets Sexy” Lingerie Collab

Jayda Cheaves is the 22-year-old Instagram star who’s in a relationship with rapper Lil Baby. The two are parents of a 19-month-old son Jason. Jayda is trending on social media because at her birthday party in Atlanta (she’s turning 23 on Friday, September 25), NBA star James Harden of the Houston Rockets showed up with Lil Baby. See clip below.

James Harden pulled up to Jayda’s birthday party in Atlanta with Lil Baby pic.twitter.com/Vrz06uHReg — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) September 24, 2020

Jayda hasn’t shared any party pics yet. She’s all business at the moment. When she shared the stunning photos below — she’s absolutely glistening in those diamonds — she wrote: “So ready for this collab with matte brand.”

Matte Brand is the lingerie line created by Briana Shaneé and YG’s 4HUNNID. The company tagline is “Simple meets sexy.”

Lil Baby bought a new Rolex watch for his son’s first birthday and made a customer BABY chain necklace at Atlanta’s Icebox; see video above. He paid ($8,000) in cash.