Idris Elba Rides Horse In Philadelphia Streets With Inner City Kids, ‘Concrete Cowboy’

Concrete Cowboy is the new Western drama starring Hollywood heavyweight Idris Elba. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend, is based on the YA novel Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, which his based on the real life Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club.

The film is about Cole, a 15-year-old boy from Detroit (Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things) who is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia where he learns about the local urban cowboys. Elba plays his father Harp; Lorraine Toussaint plays neighbor Nessi.

Check out the real teenage Concrete Cowboys (from the Fletcher Street Stables) riding the streets of Philadelphia…