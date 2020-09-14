Gene Simmons Plays Tennis With Hottie Wife, “So Freaking Cute!”

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is spending a lot of quality time with his family including his gorgeous wife Shannon Tweed Simmons. In the video below, the famous couple are on the tennis court having fun. Gene, who is dressed in his signature black, playfully swats his racquet with his wife.

When Gene (gently) kicks her bottom, Shannon retailiates by sliding her racquet between his legs. Watch until the end. When Gene walks over near the port-a-potty, Shannon hits her husband in the leg and bends over in laughter. So much so that she declares that she “needs a diaper!”

The Simmons family fans can’t get enough of the cute couple who have been together for close to 40 years! As one wrote: “You two are SO freaking CUTE!”