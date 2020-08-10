‘Falling for Look Lodge’ Hallmark Movie Star Wows In String Bikinis

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Falling for Look Lodge is Lily Green. The young woman dreams of being a hotel event coordinator and is thrilled when she’s given the chance to do so by helping hotel guest Noah (Jonathan Keltz) finish planning his sister Justine’s (Kathryn Kohut) wedding at a remote lodge. [So many Hallmark movies, streaming here.]

Lily is portrayed by Canadian-born actress Clark Backo who’s known for her roles on Supernatural (Patience), Designated Survivor (Ava), and Letterkenny (Rosie), among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Clark enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and video below.

Falling for Look Lodge premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 26 at 9 pm.