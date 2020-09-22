Eva Longoria Looks 18 In Crop Top and Yoga Pants, “Flamin’ Hot”

Hollywood star Eva Longoria is making show biz headlines this week after leaving talent agency CAA for WME. The former Desperate Housewives actress and producer’s (Grand Hotel, Devious Maids) switch comes before the release of her feature directorial debut Flamin’ Hot.

It’s a biopic about Richard Montanez, a Mexican immigrant who worked as a janitor at Frito-Lay before creating the famous spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack.

When not a movie set or encouraging her millions of fans to VOTE, Longoria, 45, continues to workout and the results are clear. As fellow actress and producer Holly Robinson Peete says: “You look 18!” We agree!