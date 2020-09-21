Dwyane Wade Flaunts Gold KAMALA Necklace In Wife’s Rap Video

During the 72nd Emmy Awards virtual ceremony, when Schitt’s Creek won an unprecedented four awards, creator/actor Dan Levy used one of his acceptance speeches to praise writer/actress Issa Rae of the HBO series Insecure. Levy said: “I want to recognize Issa Rae and the writers on Insecure for writing some of the funniest, most heartfelt television of the year.” (See video below.)

LA’s Finest creator/actress Gabrielle Union also gave a shout out to Insecure with the rap video below. Union wrote: “Its no secret we are huge @insecurehbo fans so this was hella fun to do. Always winners in our house and in our hearts.”

Be sure to watch the whole video to see her NBA legend husband Dwyane Wade walk in behind her and flaunting a gold necklace with the name Kamala in script, a big shout-out to Kamala Harris who is running for vice president of the United States with Joe Biden.