Dorinda Medley’s Daughter Resurfaces With Wet Shirt Pics

After six seasons on The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda Medley is stepping away from the reality TV series. She wrote on Instagram: “all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen says he’s hopeful that Dorinda would rejoin the show at some point.

Dorinda has been spending time with her gorgeous daughter Hannah Lynch, who after a year-and-a-half break from Instagram (17 months is a long time!), is now posting provocative photos from the Berkshires (where they have a family home), as seen in the bra-less, wet shirt photos above and below.

Hannah wrote of the three pics: “I couldn’t pick which one I liked best so I didn’t.” Photos were taken by Alexandra Arnold.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo. [BRAVO on your phone with the BRAVO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]