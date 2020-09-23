Cheryl Hines’s Gorgeous Daughter, 16, Looks Like Her Twin Sister

Cheryl Hines, star of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David (she plays his wife Cheryl), is now starring on the new singing talent show I Can See Your Voice with host Ken Jeong and former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (The Real), among other celebrities. See sneak peek video below.

When not on TV, Hines spends time with her family including her husband of six years, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and her 16-year-old daughter Catherine “Cat” Young (with her first husband Paul Young).

Days before the series premiere of I Can See Your Voice, Cheryl (who is 55) shared the photo above which had fans leaving comments like “Twins” and “Twin sisters!” and “Your smiles are identical!!”

With the pic, Cheryl announced that she’s working on “something very exciting” with her daughter Cat and added the hashtags #beauty, #hair, #selfcare and #healthyplanet.

I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on FOX. [Watch on Your Phone: FOX NOW: Live & On Demand app here. FREE Download.]