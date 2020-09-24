‘Bridezillas’ Is Back With $100k Bride, Big Easy Queen and Male Strippers

The over-the-top reality TV show Bridezillas is back for its lucky 13th season. On the season premiere, ‘Big Easy Queen & $100k Bride,’ Stacy is the $100k Bride who has an epic meltdown when her wedding planner fails to cater to her every demand. How rude!

The theme of Stacy’s wedding is ‘masterpiece’ because as Stacy says, “Our relationship is a masterpiece from God.” Although she is aware of her fiance Russell’s “very frugal side,” she says no expense will be spared to bring her vision to life.

Their original wedding budget was $35k. Watch the clip above to see Russell finding out they’ve already spent $70k.

Also, Big Easy Queen Nakosha is the guest honor at a wild bachelorette party that takes a turn when her soon-to-be husband finds out about the male stripper. Watch the sneak peek video above. Bridezillas airs Thursdays at 10 pm on WE.