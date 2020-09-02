Brandon Leake’s Heart-Wrenching AGT Performance: “Mind Blown, Brought To Tears”

It’s down to the wire for the remaining talent acts competing on Season 15 of America’s Got Talent. Only five acts from the previous night’s show will move on to the semi-finals round of the competition — and their fates are no longer in the hands of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Viewers at home will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round.

AGT Voting 2020: How To Vote and Save Acts with App, Online, Xfinity

One of the contenders, Brandon Leake of Southside Stockton, California, delivered a heart-wrenching spoken word performance to his mother, the woman who calls him Pookie and fears for his safety. Brandon addresses social justice and powerfully speaks the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

AGT fans are blown away by the performance (see above) and leaving comments including: “Mind Blown. Never been a fan of poetry. But I am a fan of this young man, whose words have brought me to tears, and I rarely cry” and “First I laughed, then I cried, then I felt. I am unbelievably wowed.”

Find out the results on America's Got Talent on Wednesday, September 2 at 8 pm.