Big Sean Got Fans Craving Fruity Pebbles In the ‘Trenches’

by in Culture | September 24, 2020

Big Sean

Big Sean, (cropped) photo: Big Sean / CC BY

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley released his new single “Trenches” featuring Big Sean. In the video below, wearing “AI braids,” Big Sean eats a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal before walking out of the kitchen and outside with a bulldog while talking about other people “prayin’ on my downfall.”

Trenches Video @teegrizzley ft. me 🔥🔥🔥

Tee Grizzley and Big Sean fans are loving the lyrics and the video. Straight Outta Compton actor Keith T. Powers wrote: “That’s pure GAS.” Another fan wrote: “RUN IT UP” to Big Sean, while many others admit that he has them “craving Fruitty Pebbles.

Note: Big Sean doesn’t in the Trenches. In 2017, he bought a $8.7 million 11,000 square-foot home in Beverly Hills previously owned by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

