Beyonce Blows Minds With Oiled Up Skin Flaunting Legs For Days

Beyonce has not always been the kind of Instagram poster that feels the need to feed. After all, her stardom is beyond — and Instagram is just one vehicle for its expression. (Other stars, like the Kardashians by contrast, have made the ‘gram platform their numero uno ride. But that’s because Kim and Kylie aren’t dropping a new album anytime soon — at least we don’t think so!)

But when Beyonce posts a pic it’s always the bomb of the day — if not the week — and this long–legs-for-days photo, with the Queen all oiled up and clearly ready for anything you got, well WOW.

And the pink heels are all just so much marvelousness, no? Predictably it’s all “Queen” and “Slay” and heart eyes in the comments. Are they the Louboutins? She doesn’t say. The NINE WEST pink stilettos then? Just maybe…