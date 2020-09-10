Bethenny Frankel Warns Joe Rogan “I’m Coming For You”

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel left the Bravo franchise last season but she’s still on the lips of the cast members including Dorinda Medley who recently announced her departure from the show, too. The two ladies have kept close during this crazy year and are supporting each other’s new endeavors.

Bethenny’s new podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, is climbing the podcast charts, as seen below. She’s warned #1 ranked podcaster and fellow ex-reality TV star Joe Rogan (Fear Factor), “I’m coming for you” with a symbolic hug and kiss “xo”.

P.S. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo.