Below Deck Med’s Bugsy Flaunts ‘Best Mermaid Impression’ In Hot Pink Bikini

by in Below Deck, Culture | September 21, 2020

Bugsy Below Deck Med

BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN's Christine Bugsy Drake (Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo)

On the Below Deck Mediterranean episode ‘Something’s Fishy,’ while tension between Captain Sandy Yawn and Chef Tom Checketts continues to grow, a speedo-clad and newly appointed Chief Stew (Hannah was fired) Christine “Bugsy” Drake arranges a naughty-themed night for the guests. Be aware: stewardess Jess More and deckhand Rob Westergaard spend a romantic night in the guest cabins.

Resting Beach Face ✨🧊🏝💕

Bravo hints that on the morning of the final charter, “a big mistake leaves a crew member ready to walk off the boat.” Could it be that Bugsy’s naughty-themed evening backfires?

My best mermaid 🧜🏻‍♀️ impression 😘

She captioned the bikini pic above: “my best mermaid impression.”

Salty Smiles! 😄⚓️

When not filming Below Deck Mediterranean, Bugsy enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a hot pink bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.

