Below Deck Med’s Bugsy Flaunts ‘Best Mermaid Impression’ In Hot Pink Bikini

On the Below Deck Mediterranean episode ‘Something’s Fishy,’ while tension between Captain Sandy Yawn and Chef Tom Checketts continues to grow, a speedo-clad and newly appointed Chief Stew (Hannah was fired) Christine “Bugsy” Drake arranges a naughty-themed night for the guests. Be aware: stewardess Jess More and deckhand Rob Westergaard spend a romantic night in the guest cabins.

Bravo hints that on the morning of the final charter, “a big mistake leaves a crew member ready to walk off the boat.” Could it be that Bugsy’s naughty-themed evening backfires?

She captioned the bikini pic above: “my best mermaid impression.”

When not filming Below Deck Mediterranean, Bugsy enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a hot pink bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 pm on Bravo.