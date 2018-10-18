Amy Roloff Opening Pumpkin Farm, “I’ll Be There In Costume”

The family reality TV show Little People, Big World is back for Season 20. A lot has happened since Season 19: Amy and Matt Roloff‘s divorce has been finalized, their daughter Molly graduated from college, and Matt learns that he needs a “risky spinal surgery” in Los Angeles.

In the Season 20 premiere episode ‘To Sell Or Not To Sell,’ TLC says “Matt surprises Amy with an offer to buy the north side of the farm, but she struggles to meet his deadline.” Last season, he bought a fence to divide the farm (see video above).

The day before the premiere (September 29), Amy reports that the Roloff Farm is open for the pumpkin season to the public (reservations and masks required) and promises her fans: “I’ll be there in costume helping out in the fall pumpkin season festivities.”

No word yet on what costume she’s wearing this year! In years past she’s donned a butterfly and angel costume (above), Wonder Woman (below), a hippie costume, a pirate costume and a bobbysoxer costume — swipe photos below.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on TLC.