Adrienne Bailon Looks Like Barbie Doll, “I Literally Don’t Know Who I Am!”

Not only has former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon Houghton returned to The Real, the daytime talk show that won her an Emmy Award, but she’s also starring on the premiere episode of the new talent show I Can See Your Voice on Fox. Contestants have to guess if a person is good or bad at singing without hearing them sing.

When not in front of a TV camera, Adrienne often poses for selfies and sometimes with her husband Israel Houghton (see above). When she shared the cozy couple pic above, one fan replied: “An actual Barbie doll!”

When Adrienne got her makeup done (as seen in the selfie above), she wrote: “I literally don’t know who I am! Thought I had a whole filter on my face.” She also gives thanks to those who laid her “adolescent baby hairs!”

I Can See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on FOX. [Watch on Your Phone: FOX NOW: Live & On Demand app here. FREE Download.]