48 Hours: FBI Offers $25,000 Reward For Hip Hop Star Kevin Harris Murder Tip

The 48 Hours: Suspicion episode ‘The Ambush of Kevin Harris’ investigates the 2009 murder of rising star hip-hop music producer Kevin Robert Harris II aka Track Bully. The 21-year-old was gunned down (17 shots were fired by two different guns) outside a music studio in Inglewood, California.

Harris produced the song “Urbanian” on rapper Ice Cube‘s album “I Am the West,” which was released in 2010.

Listen to Ice Cube’s ‘Urbanian‘

CBS This Morning co-host Michelle Miller sits down with Kevin’s parents, who maintain that their son was not involved in a gang as originally suspected by authorities. His parents and now authorities believe jealousy was the motive for Kevin’s murder and that a friend with whom Kevin had a falling out over his music was behind Kevin’s murder.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding Harris’s murder. See video above. 48 Hours: Suspicion airs Wednesdays at 10 pm on CBS.