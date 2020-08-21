Working Remotely? Avoid Severe Butt/Back Discomfort With Inexpensive Memory Foam Seat Cushion

If you’re working remotely at home or playing video games (i.e., sitting on your butt all day) and you’re considering buying a big fancy ergonomically designed office chair because who knows when you’re going to step foot in the office or school again, you might want to consider a memory foam seat cushion first. They’re designed to take the pressure off your butt, your back, and your wallet.

Popular retailer MattressFIRM is selling a 2-inch Royal Purple® Seat Cushion that uses the Hyper-Elastic Polymer™ Smart Comfort Grid™ to absorb the pressure of your tailbone and give comfy lumbar support for long sitting jobs.

The Royal Purple® Seat Cushion uses Purple cooling technology that keeps your glutes from getting sweaty or as Purple promises “you can totally bid seat sweat adieu.”

Another bonus: it’s easier to move a seat cushion from room to room and you can use it in the car! Did we mention it’s Purple?