Working Remotely? Avoid Severe Butt/Back Discomfort With Inexpensive Memory Foam Seat Cushion

by in Cool Stuff | August 21, 2020

Home office

Office for two, photo: Keng Susumpow / CC BY

If you’re working remotely at home or playing video games (i.e., sitting on your butt all day) and you’re considering buying a big fancy ergonomically designed office chair because who knows when you’re going to step foot in the office or school again, you might want to consider a memory foam seat cushion first. They’re designed to take the pressure off your butt, your back, and your wallet.

Purple Royal Seat Cushion at Mattress Firm, $79

Popular retailer MattressFIRM is selling a 2-inch Royal Purple® Seat Cushion that uses the Hyper-Elastic Polymer™ Smart Comfort Grid™ to absorb the pressure of your tailbone and give comfy lumbar support for long sitting jobs.

The Royal Purple® Seat Cushion uses Purple cooling technology that keeps your glutes from getting sweaty or as Purple promises “you can totally bid seat sweat adieu.” 

Another bonus: it’s easier to move a seat cushion from room to room and you can use it in the car! Did we mention it’s Purple?

Whose Line Is It Anyway improv star Colin Mochrie demonstrates the plethora of benefits of using a purple seat cushion.
