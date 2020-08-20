Who Is Rapper Kodie Shane In Sprite Commercial, NBA Playoffs?

Atlanta-based singer Kodie Shane comes from a musical family. Her father, Danny Williams, was a member of the Detroit singing group Rick, Ran & Dan; her auntie is R&B singer Cherrelle (“I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On”); and her older brother is rapper Lil Wop.

The 21-year-old Kodie who’s best known for her singles ‘Drip on My Walk’ and “Hold Up” with Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert, stars in the Sprite “Thirst For Yours” commercial for Sprite (video above). The TV ad is running now during NBA Playoff games but it’s actually from 2019.

More recently, while in quarantine, Kodie released the acoustic music video for her single “Timing” (above) — it’s now her most viewed video on her YouTube channel where she has close to 190,000 subscribers.