Who Is ‘Psycho Sister-in-Law’ Zara In Lifetime Movie? That’s Lydia Hearst

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Psycho Sister-In-Law (originally titled Sinister Sister) is Haley Downes (Andrea Bowen). She and her husband Nick (Brando Eaton) are a happy, successful young couple pregnant with their first baby.

Their lives are turned upside down when Nick’s father suddenly dies and Nick’s estranged half-sister Zara (Lydia Hearst) suddenly shows up to town. Her diabolical plan to make the baby and her father’s fortune her own is painfully revealed.

[More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Actress Lydia Hearst is the daughter of Patty Hearst (see below) who was kidnapped by Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. She is the great-granddaughter of the late publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst and the wife of TV host Chris Hardwick (The Wall, Talking Dead, Singled Out).

The 35-year-old actress and model is known for her roles on Z Nation (Pandora) and South of Hell (Charlotte), among others. She’s currently filming The Downside of Bliss co-starring Eric Roberts and Judd Nelson, expected to hit theaters in December 2020.

Psycho Sister-in-Law premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 16 at 8pm.