Who Is ‘Psycho Sister-in-Law’ Zara In Lifetime Movie? That’s Lydia Hearst

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | August 16, 2020

Lydia Hearst, Psycho Sister in Law, Lifetime

Lydia Hearst stars in 'Psycho Sister in Law' (Lifetime)

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Psycho Sister-In-Law (originally titled Sinister Sister) is Haley Downes (Andrea Bowen). She and her husband Nick (Brando Eaton) are a happy, successful young couple pregnant with their first baby.

Their lives are turned upside down when Nick’s father suddenly dies and Nick’s estranged half-sister Zara (Lydia Hearst) suddenly shows up to town. Her diabolical plan to make the baby and her father’s fortune her own is painfully revealed.

Actress Lydia Hearst is the daughter of Patty Hearst (see below) who was kidnapped by Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. She is the great-granddaughter of the late publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst and the wife of TV host Chris Hardwick (The Wall, Talking Dead, Singled Out).

View this post on Instagram

Thirty years ago, my mom, @patriciahearst, made her acting debut in a #JohnWaters movie that would ignite an everlasting friendship between the two of them. Cry Baby is one of the most influential films in my life – The glamour, the music, the fashion, the locations, and the incredible talent left a lasting impression on me. It’s a set I spent some time on as a child, and a production that made me realize my dreams as early as 5 years old (I’m the tiny blonde with the goofy grin). And the movie itself taught me that it is OK not to fit in (which I never did) and rebel against the country club and prep school standards (much to the dismay of my parents and teachers, I’m sure). It was filled with strong female characters who weren’t afraid to be themselves (like @rickilake @amy.locane and @tracilords) at a time in my life when there were very few similar examples. It showed me women who were delicate like me yet at the same time they embraced their unique and creative qualities and were able wear whatever they wanted, be rough, outspoken, and strong. Thank you, John Waters, for reshaping film and inspiring someone like me to find my voice, stay true to myself without confirming to societal expectations or norms, and follow my dreams. ♥️ Happy 30th Anniversary Cry Baby 🎥😢‼️

A post shared by 𝕃𝕪𝕕𝕚𝕒 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕣𝕤𝕥 (@lydiahearst) on

The 35-year-old actress and model is known for her roles on Z Nation (Pandora) and South of Hell (Charlotte), among others. She’s currently filming The Downside of Bliss co-starring Eric Roberts and Judd Nelson, expected to hit theaters in December 2020.

Psycho Sister-in-Law premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 16 at 8pm.

