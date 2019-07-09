Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Pregnant Wife Haley In ‘Psycho Sister-in-Law’ Lifetime Movie?

August 16, 2020

Andrea Bowen Psycho Sister in Law Lifetime

Andrea Bowen in 'Psycho Sister-in-Law' (Lifetime)

In the Lifetime movie Psycho Sister-In-Law (originally titled Sinister Sister), Haley Downes (Andrea Bowen) couldn’t be happier. She and her handsome husband Nick (Brando Eaton) are expecting their first baby. But tragedy strikes when Nick’s wealthy father unexpectedly dies and Nick’s estranged half-sister Zara (Lydia Hearst) suddenly shows up to town.

Zara is sweet at first and then overstays her welcome. Haley and Nick eventually put the pieces together (Zara is crazy and will stop at nothing to take the baby and her father’s fortune) but is it too late?

Actress Andrea Bowen is best known for her role as Julie Mayer (daughter of Teri Hatcher’s character Susan Delfino) on Desperate Housewives, and for role as Adele in the musical Jane Eyre on Broadway in 2000.

Andrea made her Broadway debut in 1996 as Young Cosette /Young Eponine in Les Misérables. At six, she was the youngest actress ever to play the role!

Psycho Sister-in-Law premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 16 at 8pm.

