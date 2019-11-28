Who Is Husband Tom In ‘Psycho Yoga Instructor’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Psycho Yoga Instructor is Justine Grace (Ashley Wood). Things aren’t going great with her businessman husband Tom (Brady Smith) so she tries yoga to help sort out her life. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Her life is turned upside down when she meets handsome yoga teacher Domenic (Panos Vlahos) who takes an interest in her. However, it turns out Domenic isn’t who he says he is — he’s a sociopath.

Tom is portrayed by Brady Smith, who’s known for his roles on Netflix’s Alexa & Katie (Joe Perry), Parks and Recreation (Grant Larson), and Criminal Minds (Deputy Marty Bennett), among others. And for being the real-life husband of Saved by the Bell actress Tiffani Thiessen. They’ve been married for 15 years and have two children.

Brady will appear next on the big screen in the comedy High Holiday starring Tom Arnold, Jennifer Tilly and Cloris Leachman.

Psycho Yoga Instructor premieres on Lifetime on Friday, August 21 at 8 pm on Lifetime Movie Network.