Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is ESPN ‘NFL Live’ Analyst Mina Kimes?

by in NFL, Sports | August 25, 2020

Mina Kimes

Mina Kimes at the Super Bowl Experience at Super Bowl LIII, photo: Thomson200 / CC0

Mina Kimes is one of the four analysts on ESPN’s NFL Live, a talk show hosted by Laura Rutledge. On the show, with fellow analysts Marcus Spears, Dan Orlovsky and Keyshawn Johnson, Mina discusses the latest news coming out of the National Football league.

View this post on Instagram

my good luck charm

A post shared by mina kimes (@mina_kimes) on

Prior to joining ESPN, Kimes was an award-winning business journalist at Fortune and later Bloomberg News. But it was her article How a Football Team Brought Me and My Father Together” on her Tumblr account that caught the eye of ESPN editors. (Although she’s never lived in Seattle, thanks to her father, she’s a Seahawks fan.)

View this post on Instagram

“smile for the camera” “no.”

A post shared by mina kimes (@mina_kimes) on

When not on TV or writing, Kimes posts adorable photos of her dog Lenny. The 35-year-old Yale graduate (summa cum laude, class of 2007) is married to music producer Nick Sylvester.

View this post on Instagram

i got you

A post shared by mina kimes (@mina_kimes) on

NFL Live airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on ESPN2.

Simple Share Buttons