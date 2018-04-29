Who Is Crazy Mom Anna In ‘Beware of Mom’ Lifetime Movie?

In the Lifetime movie Beware of Mom, it’s teenage Jessie’s mother Anna (Crystal Allen) who is dangerous, but not at first. She’s the cool mom. The one who lets Jessie and her new friend Kylie stay up late, sneaks them into nightclubs and lets them have wild high school house parties. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

When Kylie’s mom Tanya (Ren Ashton) realizes that Anna is trying to steal Kylie away from her family “by any means necessary,” Tanya goes into mommy mode to save her daughter.

Crystal Allen shared the Beware of Mom trailer (above) and wrote: “I crazy in this.”

When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous 48-year-old former lingerie model Crystal Allen enjoys the outdoors and sometimes in a string bikini as seen in the photos/video above and below.

Beware of Mom premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 15 at 8 pm.