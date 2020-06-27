‘Sorority Secrets’ Star Tommi Rose Flaunts String Bikini Pics, “Topsy Turvy”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Sorority Secrets is Cassie Thompson (Brytnee Ratledge). She’s tickled pink when she’s accepted as a transfer into a popular sorority. But things take a turn for Cassie when she discovers the chapter president is pimping out the sisters and running an escort service.

When more than one sister dies, Cassie takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of their murders. The chapter president doesn’t respond well to her inquiry. [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

The gorgeous blond sorority sister Monica is portrayed by Tommi Rose.

When not on a movie set, Tommi Rose models and mostly in tiny string bikinis as seen in the stunning photos above and below. She captioned the peek-a-boo string bikini pic above: “topsy turvy.”

Tommi also sings! Check out her single “oops sorry” (link above).

Sorority Sisters premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, August 29 at 8 pm.