Siesta Key’s Madisson Flaunts New House In Hot Pink Mini Dress

On the Season 3 finale of the MTV reality show Siesta Key, “I’m Actually Like Happy,” IT-girl Juliette Porter and Sam make their relationship official while Madisson and former Siesta Key producer Ish make plans for their future.

And for the first time in Siesta Key history, the show is getting a (remote) reunion, which will follow the Season 3 finale.

Based on the remote reunion photos above, Madisson has been getting a lot of wear out of that hot pink plunging neckline mini dress which does NOT require a bra. She wore the same tiny dress when she announced (see below) that she’s a “freaking homeowner!” Check out that natural night and high ceilings!

Siesta Key airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV. The finale and reunion air Tuesday, August 25.