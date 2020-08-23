Shay Mitchell Pushes Baby Carriage In Pink Cloud Slippers, “Fluffita Fever”

Many Americans who are working at home, remotely, have learned that they only need to look presentable from the chest up — because that’s people see on Zoom meetings. There’s style and there’s comfort, but when one product fulfills both, well, that’s heavenly.

The super comfy shoe company UGG is delivering the promise of both with its “Fluff Yeah” Slide Slipper. That’s right, it’s a slide sandal and a slipper.

The round-top slip-on slingback sandal uses real fur (lamb) and the trademarked UGGpure wool which “wicks away moisture to help keep feet warm and dry.” There are a variety of designs including the “Oh Yeah” and “Fuzzette” which are available in a rainbow of colors.

UGG describes the line of sandal/slippers: “Soft sheepskin pairs with a plush band, while a lightweight platform keeps it airy” and suggests that customers wear them with “midi dresses or your favorite jeans.”

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell was caught wearing a pair of UGG Fluffita slippers (in the Pink Cloud color) with biker shorts and a sweatshirt while pushing her baby girl Atlas Noa in a carriage, as seen above.