‘Secrets In the Basement’ on Lifetime Gets Super Creepy With Live-in Stalker

In the Lifetime movie Secrets in the Basement (originally titled Designs For Revenge), happily married couple Delilah (Melina Bartzokis) and Shawn Brenner (Nick Cassidy) leave the city and move into their brand-new modern dream house in the suburbs.

While in the local hardware store, Delilah bumps into the charming man who designed their beautiful new house, Jay Christo (Michah McNeil).

After Jay stops by the Brenner house for a visit, Delilah begins to suspect that someone else is living in the house (in the basement), and she’s right!

Secrets in the Basement premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, August 22 at 8 pm.