Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

‘Ruthless Realtor’ Star Engaged To Handsome Hollywood Man With Glam Past

by in Culture, Hallmark Movies Lifetime Movies | August 23, 2020

Lily Anne Harrison stars in Ruthless Realtor (Lifetime)

Lily Anne Harrison stars in Ruthless Realtor (Lifetime)

The protagonists of the Lifetime movie Ruthless Realtor are Annie (Lily Anne Harrison) and her husband Ralph (Brian Ames). They’re excited to move into their dream home — but things turn wacky when their off-kilter realtor Meg (Christie Burson) starts showing up at their home unannounced.

Meg claims that she’s not crazy, but she is… [More Lifetime movies streaming are always available.]

Actress Lily Anne Harrison, the 31-year-old daughter of actors Gregory Harrison (Gonzo on Trapper John, M.D.) and Randi Oakes (Bonnie on CHiPs), is engaged to actor Peter Facinelli, 46-year-old ex-husband of actress Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills, 90210) — mother of his three children — and ex-boyfriend of Blindspot star Jamie Alexander. (Note: Jennie Garth has remarried.)

Ruthless Realtor premieres on Lifetime on Sunday, August 23 at 8 pm.

Simple Share Buttons